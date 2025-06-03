Fantasy Baseball
Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Batting sixth in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Caglianone is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in his major-league debut Tuesday in St. Louis.

Caglianone is expected to see the bulk of his starts in right field for the Royals, but he'll be broken in at DH. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Caglianone earned a promotion to the majors after slashing .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and two stolen bases over 50 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
