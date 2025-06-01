Jac Caglianone News: Heading to big leagues

The Royals plan to call up Caglianone from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Tuesday's game in St. Louis, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Caglianone will complete his rapid ascent to the big leagues after getting selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and beginning the 2025 campaign with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The 22-year-old combined to slash .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and two stolen bases over 50 games between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. Though he's expected to settle in at first base or designated hitter in the long term, Caglianone's initial big-league playing time may come in either corner-outfield spot, where the Royals have struggled to generate production this season. Caglianone looks to be a must-add option in nearly every redraft league due to his power potential alone.