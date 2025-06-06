Jac Caglianone News: Quiet start to big-league career

Caglianone went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Caglianone had a pair of tough-luck lineouts, with each exceeding 109 mph in exit velocity for the two hardest-hit balls of the contest, per Statcast. The 2024 first-rounder has gone a quiet 1-for-17 with a lone RBI through his first four major-league games, but Friday's outing suggests he's still seeing the ball fairly well so far. Fantasy managers should remain patient with Caglianone, who slashed an exceptional .319/.370/.723 with six homers, one double and 13 RBI over 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Omaha this year.