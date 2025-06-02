Jack Flaherty News: Continues to regain form in win

Flaherty (4-6) earned the win Monday against the White Sox after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

While Flaherty did match a season low in punchouts, he mostly cruised while delivering his third quality start in a row. The veteran right-hander has begun to rebound from a shaky start to the season, which saw him produce a 4.61 ERA through his first eight outings, as he owns a sharp 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB over his last four outings (24.1 innings). Flaherty is set to face a difficult task this weekend versus the Cubs, who boast an .800 OPS against right-handed pitching since the start of May.