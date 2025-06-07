Jacob Latz News: Starting bullpen game Sunday

Latz will serve as the Rangers' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

The Rangers are treating the series finale as a bullpen day, with Latz leading off the contest. He threw three innings as recently as May 27, so he could work multiple innings if he's efficient early on. Latz has turned in seven consecutive scoreless innings, maintaining an 11:2 K:BB across his last five appearances.