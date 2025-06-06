Jacob Melton News: Picks up first RBI of career

Melton went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Melton picked up a couple of career firsts in Friday's big win. First, he picked up the first two RBI of his big-league career with a two-run single. Then, he showed off his speed and stole second for the first stolen base of his career. The 24-year-old has started five straight games since his promotion, seeing time at all three outfield spots, and Melton should continue to get an extended look with Yordan Alvarez (hand) on the injured list for the foreseeable future and the Jose Altuve experiment in left field losing steam.