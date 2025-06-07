Jacob Melton News: Sitting Saturday

Melton is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Melton has started in each of the Astros' last five games since making his major-league debut this past Sunday, and he recorded the first RBIs of his career against the Pirates on Thursday. He'll be in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game while Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon man the outfield for Houston.