Jacob Stallings News: Cut loose by Colorado

The Rockies released Stallings on Friday.

With the Rockies struggling to win games and Stallings owning a .396 OPS in 93 plate appearances, Colorado has decided to go elsewhere for the backup catcher role. Braxton Fulford will fill the position while Stallings hits the open market. The 35-year-old catcher slashed .263/.357/.453 with Colorado last season, and a team could look to take a chance on the veteran in hopes of him figuring it out at the plate.