Jacob Waguespack Injury: On shelf at Triple-A

Triple-A Durham placed Waguespack on its 7-day injured list May 26 due to an unspecified injury.

Waguespack made four appearances (one start) for the Rays in 2024, but he's pitched exclusively out of the Triple-A bullpen this season since being optioned to Durham coming out of spring training. The 31-year-old righty turned in an 0.46 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 19.2 innings with Durham before landing on the shelf.