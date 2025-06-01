Jacob Wilson News: Collects four hits

Wilson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Wilson knocked four base hits and added an RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to cap off his day. It was his third four-hit performance of the month and he's produced eight multi-hit outings in his last 13 games. The star rookie's plate skills have translated tremendously against MLB pitching, resulting in a .357/.396/.504 slash line with 19 extra-base hits and 32 RBI through 241 plate appearances.