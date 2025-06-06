Jacob Young News: Activated Friday

The Nationals activated Young (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Young has been on the shelf since May 23 due to a left shoulder AC joint sprain, but he's healthy enough to rejoin the active roster. Young had a brief rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg, going 3-for-11 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base over three games. Daylen Lile was optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.