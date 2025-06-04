Jake Mangum News: Tallies ninth stolen base
Mangum went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Rangers.
Mangum has started four straight games since being activated from the injured list. He has only three hits across 15 at-bats, but he's delivered four RBI with a home run and a steal. Assuming he continues to get regular playing time, Mangum should be a solid source of batting average and stolen bases moving forward.
