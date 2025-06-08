Jake Meyers News: Collects four hits

Meyers went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases Sunday against the Guardians.

Meyers remains the consistent starter in center field and has been hitting well of late. He has reached base at least once in each of his last eight starts, going 11-for-28 with four runs scored. Sunday's performance was particularly impressive, as he logged his second four-hit game of the season and tallied his first stolen base since May 19.