Jared Young News: Restores lead with homer

Young went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Young regained the lead for the Mets with his fifth-inning homer. The 29-year-old is hitting just .200 (4-for-20) across 10 games this season, but three of those hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, one double). He continues to fill a part-time role at designated hitter while the Mets are without Jesse Winker (oblique) and Mark Vientos (hamstring).