Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jared Young headshot

Jared Young News: Restores lead with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Young went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Young regained the lead for the Mets with his fifth-inning homer. The 29-year-old is hitting just .200 (4-for-20) across 10 games this season, but three of those hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, one double). He continues to fill a part-time role at designated hitter while the Mets are without Jesse Winker (oblique) and Mark Vientos (hamstring).

Jared Young
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now