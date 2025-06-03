Jasson Dominguez Injury: Considered day-to-day

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he's optimistic Dominguez's left thumb injury is "just a couple of days thing," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez's thumb is swollen after he jammed it while stealing a base in Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, but the injury "seems like it's gotten better every day," per Boone. The rookie outfielder is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians but is considered day-to-day.