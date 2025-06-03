Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he's optimistic Dominguez's left thumb injury is "just a couple of days thing," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez's thumb is swollen after he jammed it while stealing a base in Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, but the injury "seems like it's gotten better every day," per Boone. The rookie outfielder is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians but is considered day-to-day.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now