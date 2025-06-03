Jasson Dominguez Injury: Will not be in Tuesday's lineup

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Dominguez (thumb) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Dominguez is still dealing with some swelling in his left thumb after injuring the digit when he jammed it into second base during Sunday's game versus the Dodgers. He will be examined by the team's trainers Tuesday before more is known about how much time he might miss.