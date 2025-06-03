Fantasy Baseball
Jazz Chisholm

Jazz Chisholm Injury: Returning from IL on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Chisholm (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Guardians.

Chisholm has been shelved since late April with a strained right oblique but is ready to roll after going 3-for-9 with one stolen base in three rehab games with Double-A Somerset. The 27-year-old will shift from second base to third base for the Yankees upon his return.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
