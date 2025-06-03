Jazz Chisholm Injury: Returning from IL on Tuesday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Chisholm (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Guardians.

Chisholm has been shelved since late April with a strained right oblique but is ready to roll after going 3-for-9 with one stolen base in three rehab games with Double-A Somerset. The 27-year-old will shift from second base to third base for the Yankees upon his return.