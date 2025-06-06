Jazz Chisholm News: Fills stat sheet in win
Chisholm went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox.
Chisholm launched a three-run homer in the first inning and remained a thorn in Boston's side all night, adding two more hits and swiping two bags. The 27-year-old has been on fire since returning from the injured list Tuesday, going 8-for-16 with two home runs, six RBI, three runs scored and three steals. On the season, he's slashing .223/.326/.471 with nine long balls, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 141 plate appearances.
