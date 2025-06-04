Jazz Chisholm News: Goes yard in return

Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Guardians.

In his first big-league game action since April 29, Chisholm broke a 1-1 tie by depositing a Tanner Bibee fastball into the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the eighth homer of the season in only 31 games for the 27-year-old infielder, and while Chisholm's .194 batting average is disappointing, it's due for plenty of positive regression -- his .210 BABIP is nearly 100 points below his career .303 mark.