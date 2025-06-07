Jazz Chisholm News: Idle Saturday

Chisholm is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Chisholm will take a breather from Saturday's AL East showdown after going 3-for-5 with two steals, one home run and four RBI in Friday's win. Pablo Reyes will start at third base and bat eighth. Chisholm has batted .500 (8-for-16) since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.