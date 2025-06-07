Menu
Jazz Chisholm News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Chisholm is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Chisholm will take a breather from Saturday's AL East showdown after going 3-for-5 with two steals, one home run and four RBI in Friday's win. Pablo Reyes will start at third base and bat eighth. Chisholm has batted .500 (8-for-16) since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

