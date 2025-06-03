Jeferson Quero News: Back from hamstring injury

Quero (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 22-year-old opened the campaign on the injured list due to a hamstring injury but his ready to make his 2025 Triple-A debut after an 11-game rehab assignment in the lower minors. Quero, who is one of Milwaukee's top prospects, spent last season at the Double-A level and had a .262/.340/.443 slash line with 16 homers and five steals in 90 games.