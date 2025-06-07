Jeff Hoffman News: Secures 15th save

Hoffman struck out one and gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning Saturday to record his 15th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Twins.

Kody Clemens made things interesting by turning on a 96.6 mph fastball, but Hoffman otherwise had little trouble handling the bottom of the Minnesota order. The right-hander has converted five straight save chances, but keeping the ball in the yard remains an issue -- Hoffman's served up seven homers in 28.2 innings, saddling him with a 5.65 ERA despite a 1.12 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB.