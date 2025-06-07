Jeff McNeil News: Clubs homer in Saturday's win

McNeil went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

McNeil has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 9-for-32 (.281) with two homers in that span. The 33-year-old's blast gave the Mets a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning. McNeil is batting .240 with an .805 OPS, four homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, four doubles, three triples and a stolen base across 34 contests this season. He's been a regular in the lineup since returning from a season-opening oblique injury, splitting time between second base and the outfield.