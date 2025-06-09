Jeffrey Springs News: Slated for bulk relief versus Halos
Springs is expected to serve as the Athletics' primary pitcher in Monday's contest versus the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Grant Holman will be the team's opener, but Springs is in line to handle the bulk of the innings. It's the second straight bulk relief appearance for Springs, who allowed four runs (three earned) while striking out seven across 6.2 frames last week against the Twins.
