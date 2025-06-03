Fantasy Baseball
Jeimer Candelario Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Candelario (back) started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI in the Arizona Complex League on Monday.

Candelario opened a rehab assignment and played five innings in the field. He's expected to remain with the ACL Reds for at least one more game before moving to Triple-A Louisville. The corner infielder/DH is not expected to step into a starting role upon his return, but that could change depending on injuries. A spot at third base could be waiting until Noelvi Marte (oblique) is ready to come off the IL.

