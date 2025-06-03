Jeimer Candelario Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Candelario (back) started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI in the Arizona Complex League on Monday.
Candelario opened a rehab assignment and played five innings in the field. He's expected to remain with the ACL Reds for at least one more game before moving to Triple-A Louisville. The corner infielder/DH is not expected to step into a starting role upon his return, but that could change depending on injuries. A spot at third base could be waiting until Noelvi Marte (oblique) is ready to come off the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now