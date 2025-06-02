Jeimer Candelario Injury: Rehab assignment on tap

Candelario (back) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Candelario is expected to play a couple of games in the ACL before moving to Triple-A Louisville for an unspecified number of at-bats. He's been dealing with the back issue since late April. Prior to landing on the 10-day injured list, Candelario had lost a regular spot in the starting lineup and was batting .113 over 22 games.