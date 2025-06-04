Jerar Encarnacion News: Makes first start of 2025
Encarnacion started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres.
Encarnacion drew the starting nod for the first time since returning from surgery to repair a fractured left hand that he sustained in mid-March. The 27-year-old made an appearance in Monday's loss to San Diego as well, replacing Mike Yastrzemski in right field and going 0-for-3. Encarnacion could also see playing time at first base or designated hitter if Wilmer Flores shifts to first, as LaMonte Wade was designated for assignment Wednesday.
