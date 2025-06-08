Jesus Sanchez News: Career day powers win

Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double, two runs scored and five RBI during Saturday's 11-10 extra-inning victory over the Rays.

Sanchez delivered a new career high with five RBI, fueled by two big-time hits -- a three-run home run and a two-RBI double. The 27-year-old has seven hits, four of them for extra bases, and has driven in eight of his 23 RBI on the season over his last five games. His .269 batting average is on track to be the best of his career.