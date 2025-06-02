Jesus Sanchez News: Produces three-hit game

Sanchez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a RBI and a run scored during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

Sanchez wasted little time extending his hit streak to eight games, hitting a ground-rule double in the first inning, then added two more hits on top of it for good measure. The 27-year-old is 13-for-29 during his eight-game heater with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI. He is now slashing .268/.360/.401 for the season.