Jesus Sanchez News: Resting up Wednesday

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

With southpaw Kyle Freeland starting for the Rockies, the Marlins will send Sanchez and Kyle Stowers to the bench to make room for a couple of extra right-handed bats in Javier Sanoja and Heriberto Hernandez. Sanchez started in the first two games of the series and went 5-for-8 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs, one walk and one stolen base.