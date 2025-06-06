Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Tinoco headshot

Jesus Tinoco Injury: Goes on IL with forearm strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 7:51am

The Marlins placed Tinoco on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right forearm strain.

Tinoco didn't strike out a single batted over his last five appearances and had been deployed in low-leverage situations lately, so it's possible he's been hurt for a while. Per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com, an MRI on Tinoco's forearm didn't reveal any structural damage, but it's not clear how long he might be shelved.

Jesus Tinoco
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now