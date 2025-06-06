Jesus Tinoco Injury: Goes on IL with forearm strain
The Marlins placed Tinoco on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right forearm strain.
Tinoco didn't strike out a single batted over his last five appearances and had been deployed in low-leverage situations lately, so it's possible he's been hurt for a while. Per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com, an MRI on Tinoco's forearm didn't reveal any structural damage, but it's not clear how long he might be shelved.
