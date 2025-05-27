Jesus Tinoco News: Used in sixth inning Monday

Tinoco gave up one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his fourth hold of the season during Monday's extra-innings loss to the Padres.

While it was an effective performance that saw Tinoco fire 13 of 17 pitches for strikes, the right-hander was a long way from closing duties as he entered the game to get the final out of the sixth inning. Tinoco has blown two of his last four saves chances while staggering to an 8.68 ERA in 9.1 innings over his last 10 appearances, and Ronny Henriquez -- who picked up his first career save Sunday -- appears to have emerged as the Marlins' top high-leverage arm.