Jhonkensy Noel News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Noel to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Noel was hitting .104 (5-for-48) with 18 strikeouts in 23 games since the start of May and has now lost his place on the big-league roster. The 23-year-old will likely need to right the ship with Columbus before getting another look with the Guardians this summer. Johnathan Rodriguez was called up in a corresponding move.