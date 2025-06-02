JJ Bleday News: Headed back to majors

The Athletics are slated to recall Bleday from Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bleday was sent down in late May after slashing only .204/.291/.365, but he seemed to get back on track at Las Vegas, going 10-for-27 with a homer in six games. With Tyler Soderstrom handling first base while Nick Kurtz (hip) is out, there could be room for regular playing time in the outfield for both Bleday and Denzel Clarke.