JJ Bleday News: Officially called up

Bleday was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Bleday will join the Athletics in Sacramento ahead of their three-game series with the Twins beginning Monday night. The outfielder produced a home run, six RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases while going 10-for-27 in six games with Las Vegas after being sent down May 23. Bleday will help replace the production of Miguel Andujar (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.