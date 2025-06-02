Fantasy Baseball
Jo Adell headshot

Jo Adell News: Double dips on deep balls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Adell went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Monday's 7-6 victory over the Red Sox.

Adell hit his eighth home run as part of a six-run Angels first inning then left the yard a second time to deliver the squad a massive insurance run it turned out they would need. The slugging outfielder now has three home runs in his last three games and six hits in his last four contests and is slashing .215/.283/.440 for the season.

