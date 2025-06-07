Jo Adell News: Swats two homers in win
Adell went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.
Adell is now up to 11 homers on the year. He's hit five of them over his last seven games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with seven RBI in that span. The outfielder is at his best when he's hitting for power, and this surge comes at a good time with Mike Trout preparing to rejoin the mix in the outfield soon. Adell has slashed .224/.298/.459 with 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases and seven doubles across 188 plate appearances. He's holding down a starting job in center field and will likely continue to do so as long as he doesn't go cold at the plate.
