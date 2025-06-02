Fantasy Baseball
Joe Jacques

Joe Jacques News: Traded to Mariners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

The Mariners acquired Jacques from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Jacques has spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's posted a 6.04 ERA but also a 24:8 K:BB over 22.1 innings. He will provide the Mariners with some experienced left-handed relief depth at Triple-A Tacoma.

Joe Jacques
Seattle Mariners

