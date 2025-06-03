Joe La Sorsa News: Added to 40-man and optioned

The Reds selected La Sorsa's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and optioned him to Louisville, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

La Sorsa had an upward mobility clause in his minor-league contract and the Reds have decided to keep him around rather than lose him to another organization. The left-handed reliever has posted a 3.92 ERA and 14:14 K:BB over 20.2 innings this season with Louisville.