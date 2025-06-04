Joey Estes Injury: Shut down at Triple-A

Triple-A Las Vegas placed Estes on its 7-day injured list May 20 due to an undisclosed injury.

After being optioned to Las Vegas in early April after two rough starts for the Athletics to begin the season, Estes made seven appearances for the Triple-A club before going down with an injury. The 23-year-old righty likely would have been in consideration for a call-up in the near future had he not gotten hurt, as he posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB across 34.2 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.