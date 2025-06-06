Menu
Jonathan Aranda News: Knocks in two

Aranda went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Marlins.

Aranda has been hitting well over the last two weeks, with Friday's effort marking his sixth multi-hit performance in 12 games. He has only four extra-base hits in that span, but he has still managed 12 runs scored with 10 RBI. For the season, Aranda has maintained an excellent .324 batting average yet he still rarely starts against left-handed pitchers.

