Jonathan Cannon Injury: Bothered by back

Cannon is expected to be evaluated for a lower-back injury over the next few days, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He took his seventh loss of the season Monday against the Tigers, surrendering five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings.

Cannon did his best to push through the back issue, but it was evident he didn't have his best stuff. "Bothered me a little bit out there, but I chose to go out there and try to compete, work through it a little bit," said the 24-year-old after the appearance, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "We'll kind of assess in the coming days and see if we can figure out a solution." It's currently unclear if he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation, which would tentatively line up for Saturday against the Royals.