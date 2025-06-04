Jonny DeLuca Injury: Shut down for three weeks
DeLuca will be shut down for three more week following another setback last week with his injured right shoulder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
DeLuca has been shelved since early April with a right shoulder strain and had to be pulled off a rehab assignment last week following a second setback. He'll begin ramping things back up again in late June, and a return before the All-Star break now appears unlikely.
