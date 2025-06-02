Jordan Beck News: Sitting in series opener

Beck is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Beck will get his first day off since April 20, ending a streak of 39 consecutive starts. The 24-year-old had been serving as the Rockies' leadoff hitter since mid-May, but he could be at risk of moving down in the order if he's unable to break out of his ongoing slump after getting Monday off. Over his last five starts, Beck has gone 1-for-19 with one walk and six strikeouts.