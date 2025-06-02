Jordan Hicks News: Logs first hold Sunday

Hicks picked up a hold in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one earned run on no hits and three walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

The right-hander struggled with control Sunday, throwing just six of his 20 pitches for strikes and loading the bases before being pulled. Since being moved out of the rotation in favor of Hayden Birdsong, Hicks has made four relief appearances. During that span, he owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and a 2:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings.