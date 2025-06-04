Jordan Lawlar News: Producing in minors

Lawlar went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Lawlar, who returned to the minors after a hitless eight-game stretch in the majors in May, continues to have success at Reno. After a hitless first game back with the Aces, Lawlar is 5-for-9 with two extra-base hits and two walks in his last two contests. The Diamondbacks currently sit fourth in the NL West and four games back of the final playoff berth. There's potential for them to be sellers at the trade deadline, at which point Lawlar could return and have an everyday role. Two infielders, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, become free agents at the end of the season.