Jordan Romano News: Hit with another loss Friday

Romano (0-3) took the loss Friday as the Phillies were downed 5-4 by the Pirates, giving up a run on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

The sixth Phillie pitcher to take the mound in a bullpen game, Romano gave up three straight singles to begin the ninth inning and load the bases in a 4-4 tie. After fanning Oneil Cruz, the right-hander then hung a slider to Nick Gonzales that turned into a walk-off sacrifice fly. Romano has been tagged for a run in three straight appearances and been saddled with a loss in two straight, and his early-season struggles appear to be re-surfacing. Over his last six games, he carries a 10.80 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in five innings.