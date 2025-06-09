Jordan Walker Injury: Could begin rehab Tuesday

Walker (wrist) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker's left wrist responded well to an anti-inflammatory shot, and he felt good hitting in the batting cage Sunday. The outfielder will work out and taking batting practice Monday and, if he gets through that without any hiccups, will be cleared for rehab games. It's not clear how many rehab contests Walker will be asked to play, but he should be ready for activation within the next week or so if he avoids setbacks.