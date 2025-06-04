Jordan Walker Injury: Feels soreness hitting off tee

Walker felt soreness in his injured left wrist while hitting off a tee Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker went through additional imaging of the wrist joint afterward and it did not show any structural damage. While the setback seems to be minor, it's not clear when Walker will be ready to swing a bat again, and a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list now appears unlikely. Walker is eligible for activation June 8.