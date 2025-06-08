Jordan Walker Injury: Swings off tee Saturday

Walker (wrist) took swings off a tee Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker had been shut down for a few days after being given an anti-inflammatory injection in his left wrist earlier this week. Per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, Walker's rehab will go "pretty quickly" as long as the wrist responds. Walker is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Sunday but still lacks a clear timeline for his return.